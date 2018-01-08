Justin Timberlake Announces Man Of The Woods Tour, Unveils Another Goofy-Ass Trailer

Justin Timberlake’s rollout for the apparently-rootsy new album Man Of The Woods sure is going great! Last week, Timberlake announced the album with a trailer that featured him traipsing through forests and cornfields. Then he shared the video for “Filthy,” the album’s attempted-“SexyBack” lead single, which was not rootsy at all. And now Timberlake is back to proclaiming his own rusticness. This spring, not too long after he plays the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Timberlake will head out on a North American arena tour. And he’s just shared a Man Of The Woods tour trailer that mixes more of that Field & Stream imagery, along with narration about how “the tour will be able to bring the outside in,” with standard-issue rehearsal footage. Check out the trailer and the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

3/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

3/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

3/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

3/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

3/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

4/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

4/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

4/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

4/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

4/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

4/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

5/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

5/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

5/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

5/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

5/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

5/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

5/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

5/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

5/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

5/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

So: Trees onstage? A tractor? A horse? Man Of The Woods is out 2/2 on RCA.