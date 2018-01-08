Belle & Sebastian – “The Same Star”

Right now, Scottish indie-pop greats Belle And Sebastian are in the midst of releasing How To Solve Our Human Problems, their trilogy of new EPs. They released the first installment last month, and a second volume comes out next week. This morning, they’ve shared “The Same Star,” the first track we’ve heard from the new EP. It’s sprightly, sparkling pop music with a lead vocal from Sarah Martin, who also wrote the track. It’s got a big, triumphant, horn-laced chorus and an actual blazing guitar solo, neither of which is the sort of thing that, in 1998, I would’ve ever expected to hear on a Belle And Sebastian song. Check it out below.

The second How To Solve Our Human Problems EP is out 1/19 on Matador, with the third coming 2/16.