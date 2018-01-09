Renata Zeiguer – “Follow Me Down”

Next month, Renata Zeiguer is releasing her debut full-length under her own name, Old Ghost. Last year, we highlighted its lead single, “Bug,” and today the Brooklyn-based musician has shared another song from it, “Follow Me Down,” that’s just as great. It’s gorgeously lush and dreamy with a whiff of foreboding as Zeiguer traces the exacting lines of an unreciprocated desire. “I’ll chase invisible, virtual, disguised/ My dreams are rituals, I pray for the day when you’ll follow me down,” she sings, a beckoning that sounds as inviting as it does uneasy. “How can I keep myself from making decisions when I don’t have any clue without you?” she asks. Listen to it below.

Old Ghost is out 2/23 via Northern Spy Records. Pre-order it here.