The Breeders – “All Nerve”

Last fall, the Breeders released a new song, “Wait In The Car,” as a precursor to their first new album in a decade (and the first in 25 years with their Last Splash lineup), and today they’ve officially announced the album, which has been in the works for a while now. It’s called All Nerve, and they’ve shared the wiry title track to accompany the announcement. You can hear that and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “Nervous Mary”

02 “Wait In The Car”

03 “All Nerve”

04 “MetaGoth”

05 “Spacewoman”

06 “Walking With The Killer”

07 “Howl At The Summit”

08 “Archangel’s Thunderbird”

09 “Dawn: Making An Effort”

10 “Skinhead #2″

11 “Blues At The Acropolis”

All Nerve is out 3/2 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.