The Breeders – “All Nerve”

Last fall, the Breeders released a new song, “Wait In The Car,” as a precursor to their first new album in a decade (and the first in 25 years with their Last Splash lineup), and today they’ve officially announced the album, which has been in the works for a while now. It’s called All Nerve, and they’ve shared the wiry title track to accompany the announcement. You can hear that and check out the tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01 “Nervous Mary”
02 “Wait In The Car”
03 “All Nerve”
04 “MetaGoth”
05 “Spacewoman”
06 “Walking With The Killer”
07 “Howl At The Summit”
08 “Archangel’s Thunderbird”
09 “Dawn: Making An Effort”
10 “Skinhead #2″
11 “Blues At The Acropolis”