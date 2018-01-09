Superchunk – “Erasure” (Feat Katie Crutchfield & Stephin Merritt)

Superchunk’s upcoming album What A Time To Be Alive has already given us one absolute gem via the triumphantly defiant title track, and today they’re sharing a second. This latest single “Erasure” features some all-star support from their Merge Records comrades Katie Crutchfield (of Waxahatchee) and Stephin Merritt (of Magnetic Fields et al). It’s lovely to have their voices in the mix, harmonizing away with Mac McCaughan and friends, but even if Superchunk hadn’t reaped the guest-star benefits that come with running a sick record label, “Erasure” would be a winner. This is yet another gleaming, hard-charging power-pop tune arguing Superchunk’s veteran prowess. How many bands sound this good this many albums into their career? Or, like, ever? Listen below.

What A Time To Be Alive is out 2/16 on Merge. Pre-order it here.