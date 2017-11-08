Superchunk – “What A Time To Be Alive”

North Carolina indie rock OGs Superchunk just put out a new 7″ last month, and now they’re following that up with their first new album since 2013’s I Hate Music. What A Time To Be Alive, no relation to Drake and/or Future, will be out early next year on the band’s longtime label home Merge, and its lead single and title track is exactly the sort of fizzy, supercharged rock that they do so well. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “What A Time To Be Alive”

02 “Lost My Brain”

03 “Break The Glass”

04 “Bad Choices”

05 “Dead Photographers”

06 “Erasure”

07 “I Got Cut”

08 “Reagan Youth”

09 “Cloud Of Hate”

10 “All For You”

11 “Black Thread”

What A Time to Be Alive is out 2/16 on Merge. Pre-order it here.