Superchunk – “Break The Glass” & “Mad World”

It’s been about four years since North Carolina indie rock greats Superchunk released I Hate Music, their last album, and they don’t seem to be in any hurry to follow it up. But earlier this year, the band dropped a new 7″, pairing the excellent original “I Got Cut” with a cover of the Tom Robinson Band’s 1978 punk nugget “Up Against The Wall.” And now they’ve done something like that again.

Today, without any warning, Superchunk dropped the new single “Break The Glass,” a righteous and incensed pop-punk jam from one of the bands who perfected the form of righteous and incensed pop-punk jams. And as its B-side, they’ve given us a fired-up cover of “Mad World,” a 1985 hardcore anthem from the Raleigh crossover-thrash greats Corrosion Of Conformity. Superchunk are donating all proceeds from the single to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Below, listen to both songs.

