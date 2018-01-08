Lana Del Rey Talks Radiohead Lawsuit Onstage, Says “Get Free” May Be Removed From Album

Yesterday, Lana Del Rey claimed on Twitter that Radiohead were suing her over her song “Get Free,” which has a chord progression similar to Radiohead’s breakout single “Creep.” In that tweet, Del Rey wrote that Radiohead wanted 100% of her publishing for the song and that the band’s lawyers had been “relentless,” even after she’d offered them 40% of the publishing. Some news outlets like NME have disputed Del Rey’s claims. But Del Rey also said something similar in her live show on Saturday night at Denver’s Pepsi Center. Speaking to the crowd between songs, Del Rey suggested that “Get Free,” which she calls “my statement song for the record, my personal manifesto,” could be removed from future editions of her album Lust For Life: “I just want to let you know that, regardless of if it gets taken down off of everything, that those sentiments that I wrote, I really am still going to strive for them, even if that song is not on future physical releases of the record.” Here’s a fan-made video of her talking to the crowd:

Welcome to the everyone-suing-everyone era of songwriting.