Jack White – “Connected By Love” Video & “Respect Commander”

Jack White appeared to tease a new album last month with a sprawling sound collage of new music called “Servings And Portions From My Boarding House Reach.” Today he’s back with two proper songs from the album, which is indeed called Boarding House Reach.

The first, “Connected By Love,” arrives with a music video by Pasqual Gutierrez. The song finds White rocking both synthesizer and acoustic guitar, assisted by a band featuring Beyoncé/Q-Tip/John Legend drummer Louis Cato, the Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger’s Charlotte Kemp Muhl on bass, Soulive/Talib Kweli/John Scofield keyboardist Neal Evans, David Byrne percussionist Bobby Allende, and backing vocals by Ann and Regina McCrary of gospel trio the McCrary Sisters. White is releasing the song as a 7″ backed by album track “Respect Commander,” which is also streaming today. Check out both songs below.

Boarding House Reach is out later this year on Columbia/Third Man. The “Connected By Love” b/w “Respect Commander” single is available for purchase here. Additionally, a limited edition tri-color 7″ will be on sale this Saturday, 1/13, for one day only, at the Third Man Records storefronts in Nashville and Detroit. More info is available at the Third Man site.