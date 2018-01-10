Sleater-Kinney Are Working “Very Slowly” On New Music

Sleater-Kinney haven’t exactly been quiet since releasing their fantastic 2015 comeback album, No Cities To Love — they put out a live album last year and even played a handful of shows — and there have been some vague intimations that they would keep making music, but now we have our first official confirmation that they are indeed working on new material. In a new Billboard interview with Carrie Brownstein about the upcoming final Portlandia season, she mentions that she’s recently been in the studio with Corin Tucker and Janet Weiss. Brownstein wouldn’t commit to any sort of time frame, though: “Now, just so you know, we’re going to do this very slowly,” she said. “It’s an ongoing conversation.” Any news about new Sleater-Kinney is good news!