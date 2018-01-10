Closer – “Hardly Art”

The Brooklyn hardcore trio Closer, whose members also play in Real Life Buildings, are releasing their debut album, All This Will Be, next week — it made it onto Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018 list — and today they’ve shared a second single from it, “Hardly Art.” (We named the first, “Gift Shop,” one of the best songs of the week when it came out.) “Hardly Art” is filled with fire-and-brimstone fury, something that’s reflected in its accompanying combustible visual, and Ryann Slauson’s persistent demands of “All I want is something familiar” sticks with you like a sore. Listen to it via GoldFlakePaint below.

Tour dates:

01/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn

01/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Planet Phitness

01/21 Boonton, NJ @ BoonTunes

All This Will Be is out 1/19 via Lauren Records / Conditions Records / Middle-Man Records.