Closer – “Gift Shop”

Closer are a new Brooklyn-based band featuring three members who play in another NYC group, Real Life Buildings, and next month they’re releasing their debut album, All This Will Be. The trio make glistening melodic hardcore, and first single “Gift Shop” is a chugging and imposing monster of a track. Vocalist Ryann Slauson rips with ache, singing in cryptic but evocative bursts: “My ghost wrote me a letter/ Said please, please let me but/ But I don’t trust it.” The band alternates between acerbic bile and twinkling clean lines, and pummels forward with conviction. Check out “Gift Shop,” alongside a video (the band’s planning to release one for every track), below.

Tracklist:

01 “–“

02 “Gift Shop”

03 “Hardy Art”

04 “This Year”

05 “Dust”

06 “Birdhouse”

07 “Three Halloweens”

08 “Rec Room”

09 “An Athema”

All This Will Be is out 1/19 via Lauren Records / Conditions Records / Middle-Man Records.