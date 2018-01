Late last year, Diplo teamed up once again with Danish pop star MØ, a frequent collaborator, to release the new single “Get It Right.” Today, they’ve debuted their new “Get It Right” video, in which director Brantley Gutierrez films the two of them doing some heavily choreographed dancing in a big, ornate ballroom. Diplo, who is absolutely not a dancer, does about as well as you or I could probably do. Also, he is now rocking a manbun. Watch it below.

“Get It Right” is out now on Mad Decent.