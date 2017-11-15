Diplo – “Get It Right” (Feat. MØ)

On Friday, Apple Music will release the documentary Give Me Future, about the enormous outdoor show that Major Lazer played in Cuba last year. And on the doc’s soundtrack, Diplo, the leading force behind Major Lazer, has teamed up with the Danish singer MØ for a new song called “Get It Right.” Considering that Major Lazer and MØ had a massive global hit a couple of years ago with “Lean On,” the combination makes sense, even if the new song also sounds very 2015. Listen to it below.

Give Me Future is out on Apple Music 11/17.