Tune-Yards – “Heart Attack” Video

Next week, Tune-Yards will release their new album, I can feel you creep into my private life, and today we’re getting the third single from it following “Look At Your Hands” and “ABC 123,” both of which came out last year. Their latest is called “Heart Attack,” a clap-heavy and soaring song that is accompanied by a Mimi Cave-directed visual in which Merrill Garbus escapes from an operating chair to join a crew of primary color-clad interpretive dancers. Watch and listen below.

I can feel you creep into my private life is out 1/19 via 4AD.