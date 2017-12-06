Tune-Yards – “ABC 123″ Video

Following October’s “Look At Your Hands,” today we have a second new Tune-Yards song and video for “ABC 123.” Both tracks are from I can feel you creep into my private life, the first Tune-Yards album since Nikki Nack in 2014. This project will see Tune-Yards as an offical duo, as Merrill Garbus and longtime collaborator Nate Brenner wrote and produced the album together. The video for “ABC 123,” directed by Dear Mr Quistgaard, features Garbus’ head popping out of different projects in a woodshop while singing about California burning down and living in a new reality, all over reliably bubbly Tune-Yards percussion and synths.

I can feel you creep into my private life is out 1/19 via 4AD.