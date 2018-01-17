Ought – “Disgraced In America” Video

Montreal post-punk outfit Ought are just ahead of releasing Room Inside The World, the follow-up to their excellent sophomore album, Sun Coming Down, which we included in our Best Albums Of 2015 list. The forthcoming album’s lead single, “These 3 Things,” gave us a synth-pop introduction to the tracklist in November. Today, the vibe diversifies with the lo-fi, guitar-driven “Disgraced In America” and its Heather Rappard-directed video. Painted illustrations morph and dovetail with the lyrics like an animated litmus test. Watch and listen below.

Room Inside The World is out 2/16 on Merge Records. Pre-order it here.