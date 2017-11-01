Ought – “These 3 Things” Video

The great Montreal post-punk quartet Ought have announced the follow-up to their 2015 sophomore album, Sun Coming Down, which we named one of the year’s best albums when it came out. It’s called Room Inside The World, and they’re releasing it at their new home at Merge Records. Lead single “These 3 Things” is a cavernous, pulsing introduction to the album that comes attached to a video directed by Jonny Look and Scottie Cameron that plays out a couple of surreal scenarios that happen to a mannequin and an older man. Watch and listen and get the album details below.

Tracklist:

01 “Into The Sea”

02 “Disgraced In America”

03 “Disaffectation”

04 “These 3 Things”

05 “Desire”

06 “Brief Shield

07 “Take Everything”

08 “Pieces Wasted”

09 “Alice”

Room Inside The World is out 2/16 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.