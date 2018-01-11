Purling Hiss – “Park Bench Imagination” Video

At the end of last year, the warmly warped Philadelphia psych-rock crew Purling Hiss released a new EP called Breeze. They’re about to go on a short Northeast tour this weekend, and to celebrate they’re putting out a video for “Park Bench Imagination” off the EP. It’s just as comforting and transportive as the song itself, with the band playing over a hazy view of planets and clouds. Check it out below.
Tour dates:
01/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale *
01/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *
01/13 Greenfield, MA @ The Root Cellar ^
*w/ Mike Donovan and Long Hots
^ w/ Ron and Scott (ft members of Dino Jr. and Sunburned Hand of the Man)
The Breeze EP is out now via Drag City.