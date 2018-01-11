Purling Hiss – “Park Bench Imagination” Video

At the end of last year, the warmly warped Philadelphia psych-rock crew Purling Hiss released a new EP called Breeze. They’re about to go on a short Northeast tour this weekend, and to celebrate they’re putting out a video for “Park Bench Imagination” off the EP. It’s just as comforting and transportive as the song itself, with the band playing over a hazy view of planets and clouds. Check it out below.

Tour dates:

01/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale *

01/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

01/13 Greenfield, MA @ The Root Cellar ^

*w/ Mike Donovan and Long Hots

^ w/ Ron and Scott (ft members of Dino Jr. and Sunburned Hand of the Man)

The Breeze EP is out now via Drag City.