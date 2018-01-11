Towkio – “Symphony” (Feat. Teddy Jackson) Video

After a couple years on the scene, one mixtape (2015’s .Wav Theory), and a couple EPs, Chicago rapper Tokio has announced that his debut album, .WWW, will be out next month. It was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri La studio and features the previously released tracks “Drift,” “Hot Shit,” and “Swim.” He’s also released a immaculately-produced and quick-tongued new single “Symphony,” which features Teddy Jackson and comes with a video directed by Andre Muir. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

01 “Swim”

02 “Symphony” (Feat. Teddy Jackson”

03 “Hot Shit”

04 “Loose”

05 “2 Da Moon” (Feat. Teddy Jackson & Grace Weber)

06 “Morning View”

07 “Forever” (Feat. Vic Mensa)

08 “CNTRL”

09 “Drift”

10 “Disco”

11 “Lose Me (I Don’t Mind)”

12 “Hate 2 Love” (Feat. Njomza)

13 “Alone”

WWW. is out 2/16 via American Recordings/Republic.