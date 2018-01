When word got out that Taylor Swift’s Reputation included a collaboration with Future and Ed Sheeran, we braced for the worst, but IMO “End Game” is not so bad as long as you plug your ears during Sheeran’s rap verse. Tonight the track gets a music video featuring all three superstars in which Swift acts one way around Future and a totally different way around Sheeran. Very snake-like! Watch below.

Reputation is out now on Big Machine/Universal.