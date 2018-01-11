Shopping – “Wild Child” Video

UK dance-punk trio Shopping are set to release the follow-up to their 2015 sophomore album next week. They gave us a taste of The Official Body with its groovy lead single, “Hype,” in September. Today they share “Wild Child” along with a neon-tinged video directed by Jack Barraclough and Shopping’s drummer Andrew Milk. Rachel Aggs’ voice echoes over a buzzy synth and pronounced bassline, “Wild child, let go of everything.” In the video, the band judges an America’s Got Talent-esque game show called “Wild Child.” They’re unimpressed with the contestants — whose talents include orange-peeling and jar-opening — until a tiny dog steals the show. Watch and listen below.

The Official Body is out 1/19 on FatCat, but you can listen to it now via NPR.