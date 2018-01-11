Rik & The Pigs – “America” & “Donny Says”

A few weeks ago, we posted Blue Jean Queen, a 7″ EP from the commendably snotty Olympia, Washington garage-punk band Rik & The Pigs. That band hasn’t exactly taken its time following up that EP. Next week, they’ll release A Child’s Gator, their full-length debut. And they’ve shared two of its songs, “America” and “Donny Says.” Judging by those two tracks, they’ve already leveled up from when they recorded that EP. Their new songs are cleaner and hookier, but they’re still plenty fast and rickety and nasty. Listen to them below.

<a href="http://totalpunkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-childs-gator-lp" target="_blank">A Child's Gator LP by RIK & THE PIGS</a>

A Child’s Gator is out 1/16 on Total Punk Records.