Nashville pop-rocker Liza Anne has a very impressive album called Fine But Dying coming out soon. We previously shared two songs from the project, the heartrending ballad “Closest To Me” and the alternately creeping and soaring “Paranoia.” Today she’s releasing a third advance track called “Small Talks,” a hard-charging rocker about the horrors of hollow chit-chat. Listen below.

Fine But Dying is out 3/9 on Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.