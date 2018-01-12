Jack White Shares Boarding House Reach Details

Earlier this week, Jack White shared “Connected By Love,” the lead single to his new album, Boarding House Reach, plus the B-side called “Respect Commander,” and now he’s revealed all the details behind his forthcoming solo LP. It’ll be out on 3/23 via Third Man/Columbia (XL Recordings in the UK). The standard edition of the album (art is above) features 13 tracks, and the special Third Man Records Vault addition includes a two-song 7″ featuring demos of “Connected By Love” and another album track, “Why Walk A Dog?” Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “Connected By Love”

02 “Why Walk A Dog?

03 “Corporation”

04 “Abulia And Akrasia”

05 “Hypermisophoniac”

06 “Ice Station Zebra”

07 “Over And Over And Over”

08 “Everything You’ve Ever Learned”

09 “Respect Commander”

10 “Ezmerelda Steals The Show”

11 “Get In The Mind Shaft”

12 “What’s Dome Is Done”

13 “Humoresque”

Here’s what the special Vault edition looks like:

Boarding House Reach is out 3/23 via Third Man Records/Columbia. More info here.