Turnstile – “Moon” Video

Next month, Baltimore hardcore marauders Turnstile will complete their leap out of the DIY universe when they release Time & Space, their Roadrunner Records debut. And after sharing the early tracks “Real Thing” and “Generator,” they’ve got a video for new song “Moon,” a searching and melodic two-minute energy burst. Bassist Franz Lyons sings lead on the song, and it’s got backing vocals from Sheer Mag frontwoman Tina Halladay. The Mortis Studio-directed video shows what might’ve happened if Turnstile had shown up in an ancient silent film. Check it out below.

Time & Space is out 2/23 on Roadrunner.