Primal Rite – “Bow To No One”

Last year, the thrash-influenced San Francisco hardcore wreckers Primal Rite burst onto the scene with their excellent Sensory Link To Pain EP. Next week, they’ll release Dirge Of Escapism, their full-length debut; we’ve posted the early track “Antivenom.” But before the album track is out in the world, the band has just shared a new non-album track, one that’ll be included as a flexi in the new issue of New Noise magazine. It’s called “Bow To No One,” and it’s a squalid, chaotic berserker of a song. You can hear it below, and you can also hear “Demon” and “Immutable Law,” two Dirge Of Escapism songs that we haven’t yet posted.

Bow To No One by PRIMAL RITE

Dirge Of Escapism by PRIMAL RITE

Dirge Of Escapism is out 1/26 on Revelation.