Primal Rite – “Bow To No One”

Last year, the thrash-influenced San Francisco hardcore wreckers Primal Rite burst onto the scene with their excellent Sensory Link To Pain EP. Next week, they’ll release Dirge Of Escapism, their full-length debut; we’ve posted the early track “Antivenom.” But before the album track is out in the world, the band has just shared a new non-album track, one that’ll be included as a flexi in the new issue of New Noise magazine. It’s called “Bow To No One,” and it’s a squalid, chaotic berserker of a song. You can hear it below, and you can also hear “Demon” and “Immutable Law,” two Dirge Of Escapism songs that we haven’t yet posted.

<a href="http://primalrite.bandcamp.com/album/bow-to-no-one" target="_blank">Bow To No One by PRIMAL RITE</a>

<a href="http://primalrite.bandcamp.com/album/dirge-of-escapism" target="_blank">Dirge Of Escapism by PRIMAL RITE</a>

<a href="http://primalrite.bandcamp.com/album/dirge-of-escapism" target="_blank">Dirge Of Escapism by PRIMAL RITE</a>

Dirge Of Escapism is out 1/26 on Revelation.