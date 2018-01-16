David Byrne Announces World Tour

When David Byrne announced a short run of East Coast shows late last year, he advertised his “most ambitious” stage show since the Talking Heads tour filmed for Jonathan Demme’s classic concert film Stop Making Sense. We now know those shows will be in support of Byrne’s upcoming solo album American Utopia, and he just announced a whole lot more of them. Byrne’s tour is a truly international excursion, with dates all over the North and South America plus Europe and the UK — appropriate for a guy whose record label is called Todomundo. Check out his itinerary below.
03/03 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre SOLD OUT
03/04 Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts SOLD OUT
03/06 Buffalo, NY @ Center For The Arts SOLD OUT
03/07 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre SOLD OUT
03/09 Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater SOLD OUT
03/10 Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center SOLD OUT
03/16 Santiago, CHI @ Lollapalooza (Chile)
03/18 Buenos Aires, ARG @ Lollapalooza (Argentina)
03/19 Buenos Aires, ARG @ Teatro Gran Rex
03/20 Montevideo, UR @ Teatro de Verano
03/24 Sao Paulo, BRA @ Lollapalooza (Brazil)
04/03 Mexico City MX @ Metropolitan Theater
04/05 Monterrey MX @ Auditorio Pabellón M
04/07 Guadalajara, MEX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
04/14 Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/15 Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
04/17 San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater
04/18 Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts
04/19 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater
04/21 Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/24 Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
04/25 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
04/27 San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
04/28 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn
05/04-05/06 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
05/06 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/08 Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium
05/09 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
05/10 Durham PAC @ Durham, NC
05/12 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts
05/15 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/16 Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
05/17 Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater
05/19 Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place
05/20 Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/21 Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
05/23 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
05/24 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
05/27 Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium
05/28 Eugene, OR @ Hult Center
05/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre
06/02 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater
06/05 Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
06/07 Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts
06/08 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
06/09 Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater
06/14 Oxford, UK @ New Theatre
06/15 Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
06/17 Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall
06/18 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
06/19 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/22-06/23 Prague, Czech Republic @ Metronome Festival
06/25 Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival
06/26 Wien, Austria @ Museumsquartier
06/30-07/01 Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/05-07/08 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/06 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/05 Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
07/11 Oeiras, Portugal @ Cool Jazz Festival
07/13 Bilbao, Spain Bilbao @ BBK Live Festival
07/13-14 Barcelona, Spain @ Cruilla Barcelona
07/17 Zürich, Switzerland @ Theater 11
07/19 Ravenna, Italy @ Ravenna Festival
07/20 Perugia, Italy @ Umbria Jazz Festival
07/21 Trieste, Italy @ Piazza UNita
07/27 Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/31 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/01 Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum – The Green
08/03 Toronto, ONT @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts
08/05 Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
08/08 Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall
08/10 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater
08/11 Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
08/12 Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
08/16 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/18 San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium
08/21 Sacramento CA @ Community Theater
08/24 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/28 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
American Utopia is out 3/9 on Todomundo/Nonesuch.