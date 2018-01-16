David Byrne Announces World Tour

When David Byrne announced a short run of East Coast shows late last year, he advertised his “most ambitious” stage show since the Talking Heads tour filmed for Jonathan Demme’s classic concert film Stop Making Sense. We now know those shows will be in support of Byrne’s upcoming solo album American Utopia, and he just announced a whole lot more of them. Byrne’s tour is a truly international excursion, with dates all over the North and South America plus Europe and the UK — appropriate for a guy whose record label is called Todomundo. Check out his itinerary below.

03/03 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre SOLD OUT

03/04 Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts SOLD OUT

03/06 Buffalo, NY @ Center For The Arts SOLD OUT

03/07 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre SOLD OUT

03/09 Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater SOLD OUT

03/10 Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center SOLD OUT

03/16 Santiago, CHI @ Lollapalooza (Chile)

03/18 Buenos Aires, ARG @ Lollapalooza (Argentina)

03/19 Buenos Aires, ARG @ Teatro Gran Rex

03/20 Montevideo, UR @ Teatro de Verano

03/24 Sao Paulo, BRA @ Lollapalooza (Brazil)

04/03 Mexico City MX @ Metropolitan Theater

04/05 Monterrey MX @ Auditorio Pabellón M

04/07 Guadalajara, MEX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

04/14 Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/15 Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

04/17 San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater

04/18 Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center for the Arts

04/19 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater

04/21 Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/24 Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

04/25 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/27 San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

04/28 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn

05/04-05/06 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

05/06 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/08 Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium

05/09 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

05/10 Durham PAC @ Durham, NC

05/12 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Arts

05/15 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/16 Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

05/17 Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theater

05/19 Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

05/20 Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/21 Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

05/23 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

05/24 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

05/27 Portland, OR @ Keller Audiorium

05/28 Eugene, OR @ Hult Center

05/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Capitol Theatre

06/02 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater

06/05 Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

06/07 Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Arts

06/08 St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

06/09 Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater

06/14 Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

06/15 Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

06/17 Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall

06/18 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

06/19 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/22-06/23 Prague, Czech Republic @ Metronome Festival

06/25 Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival

06/26 Wien, Austria @ Museumsquartier

06/30-07/01 Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/05-07/08 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/06 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

07/05 Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

07/11 Oeiras, Portugal @ Cool Jazz Festival

07/13 Bilbao, Spain Bilbao @ BBK Live Festival

07/13-14 Barcelona, Spain @ Cruilla Barcelona

07/17 Zürich, Switzerland @ Theater 11

07/19 Ravenna, Italy @ Ravenna Festival

07/20 Perugia, Italy @ Umbria Jazz Festival

07/21 Trieste, Italy @ Piazza UNita

07/27 Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/31 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/01 Shelburne, VT @ Shelburne Museum – The Green

08/03 Toronto, ONT @ Sony Center for the Performing Arts

08/05 Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

08/08 Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall

08/10 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

08/11 Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

08/12 Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

08/16 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/18 San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Auditorium

08/21 Sacramento CA @ Community Theater

08/24 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

08/28 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

American Utopia is out 3/9 on Todomundo/Nonesuch.