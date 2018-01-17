Graham Coxon – “Walking All Day”

Lately, Netflix has been bringing in lots of cool musicians to do the scores for their original TV shows: S U R V I V E’s Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein for Stranger Things, Rostam for The OA, Ben Frost for the new German show Dark. The latest is Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, who contributed both the score and some original songs to The End Of The Fucking World, a new dark-comedy show that a lot of people seem to really like. Below, listen to one of Coxon’s songs for the show, a jaunty acoustic ramble called “Walking All Day.”

The End Of The Fucking World is streaming right now at Neflix.