North Carolina dance-pop duo Sylvan Esso released the standalone single “PARAD(w/m)E” last week, and today, they’ve shared its video. In the clip, Dan Huiting directs the duo and a bunch of their friends as they do choreographed dances down a lonely desert highway, while tumbleweeds blow by. Later on, they take over a rest-stop convenience store, which leads to hilarity. It’s a fun video for a fun song, and you can watch it below.

“PARAD(w/m)E” is out now at iTunes.