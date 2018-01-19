Hinds – “New For You” Video

Madrid garage rock four-piece Hinds found success in this side of the Atlantic with their debut album, Leave Me Alone. Since then, they’ve performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and covered Dead Ghosts’ “When It Comes To You” for a compilation in support of Planned Parenthood.

Today they’re announcing their sophomore record, I Don’t Run, with a video for one of the new tracks, “New For You.” Directed by Lucía Pardo, Hinds engages in a fun and competitive came of futból wherein players steal kisses on the field, take juice box breaks, and dance around together in the locker room. I imagine that’s how Real Madrid C.F. does it, anyway. Watch below.

guys, amigos, sit down and get ready.

we have a new album. it's called I DON'T RUN. it'll be out April 6th.

first single is out now and it's NEW FOR YOU.

join us in this new HINDS ERA, everyone is welcome.

this is the best thing we've done. pic.twitter.com/gTM0TzQ9vP — Hinds (@hindsband) January 19, 2018

I Don’t Run is out 4/6 via Mom+Pop.