Tinashe – “No Drama” (Feat. Offset)

Let’s try this again! Aquarius, the excellent debut album from Los Angeles R&B singer Tinashe, came out way back in 2014, and she still hasn’t gotten a follow-up single to stick. (Her last attempt was “Light The Night Up,” from September.) Today, she’s got a new track out, and it’s a step in the direction of the stuff she should be doing. On “No Drama,” Tinashe teams up with Migos member Offset for a liquid, insinuating trap&B song. The Norwegian hitmaking team Stargate produced it, but it sounds like an Atlanta track. Listen below.

Tinashe’s new album Joyride will probably, let’s face it, never come out.