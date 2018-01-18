HAIM’s Tour Announcement Video Is Funny

HAIM released their impressive sophomore album Something To Tell You last year, and now they’re getting ready to head out on a North American tour, playing venues bigger than any that they’ve headlined before. (They’re also high up on this year’s Coachella bill.) And by way of announcing that tour, they’ve shared a pretty great little video, one where Haim sisters Este and Danielle do a choreographed dance to the theme song from the ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister. (Maybe the dance is also from Sister, Sister? I didn’t watch Sister, Sister.) Below, check out the video, as well as the band’s tour dates.
PRESENTING THE SISTER SISTER SISTER TOUR PART 1✨ tickets on sale January 26th for more info go to https://t.co/jKkW7akS9q pic.twitter.com/3nAPZuJqOi
— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) January 18, 2018
TOUR DATES:
4/03 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall *
4/04 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *
4/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
4/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
4/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater *
4/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
4/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
4/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *
4/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *
4/26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
4/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *
4/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium *
5/01 – Washington, DC @ Anthem *
5/03 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *
5/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
5/07 – Toronto, ON @ MAssey Hall *
5/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *
5/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre *
5/11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *
5/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
5/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^
* with Lizzo
^ with Maggie Rogers