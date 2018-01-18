HAIM’s Tour Announcement Video Is Funny

HAIM released their impressive sophomore album Something To Tell You last year, and now they’re getting ready to head out on a North American tour, playing venues bigger than any that they’ve headlined before. (They’re also high up on this year’s Coachella bill.) And by way of announcing that tour, they’ve shared a pretty great little video, one where Haim sisters Este and Danielle do a choreographed dance to the theme song from the ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister. (Maybe the dance is also from Sister, Sister? I didn’t watch Sister, Sister.) Below, check out the video, as well as the band’s tour dates.

PRESENTING THE SISTER SISTER SISTER TOUR PART 1✨ tickets on sale January 26th for more info go to https://t.co/jKkW7akS9q pic.twitter.com/3nAPZuJqOi — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) January 18, 2018

TOUR DATES:

4/03 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall *

4/04 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *

4/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

4/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

4/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater *

4/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

4/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *

4/26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

4/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *

4/29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium *

5/01 – Washington, DC @ Anthem *

5/03 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

5/04 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

5/07 – Toronto, ON @ MAssey Hall *

5/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

5/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre *

5/11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

5/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

5/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

* with Lizzo

^ with Maggie Rogers