Hot Snakes – “Six Wave Hold-Down”

Hot Snakes are fully back! Back in 2000, former Drive Like Jehu co-leaders John Reis (also of Rocket From The Crypt) and Rick Froberg formed Hot Snakes, a band of fiery, intense punk-rock rippers. They released three excellent albums and broke up in 2005. Last year, the band announced their reunion, headed out on tour, and signed with Sub Pop, claiming that they’d have another album coming in 2018. And after teasing a new song, they’ve now shared the slashing, propulsive “Six Wave Hold-Down,” a song that’s absolutely worthy of their old albums. They’ve also announced the details of their new album Jericho Sirens. The band produced the LP themselves, recording it in San Diego and Philadelphia over the course of 2017. Below, listen to “Six Wave Hold-Down” and check out the Jericho Sirens tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Need A Doctor”

02 “Candid Cameras”

03 “Why Don’t It Sink In?”

04 “Six Wave Hold-Down”

05 “Jericho Sirens”

06 “Death Camp Fantasy”

07 “Having Another?”

08 “Death Doula”

09 “Psychoactive”

10 “Death Of A Sportsman”

Jericho Sirens is out 3/16 on Sub Pop.