Everything Is Recorded Announces Debut Album Feat. Sampha, Damon Albarn, Kamasi Washington, Owen Pallett

Last year, XL Recordings co-founder Richard Russell gave us a taste of his collaborative project Everything Is Recorded with the impeccably produced Close But Not Quite EP, which included features from Sampha, Warren Ellis, Giggs, and Obongjayar. Today, he announced the release date for the project’s self-titled debut album, from which we’ve already heard “Close But Not Quite,” “Show Love,” and “Mountains Of Gold.” Everything Is Recorded will feature Sampha, Giggs, Obongjayar, Infinite, Wiki, Ibeyi, Green Gartside, and Syd, as well as instrumental contributions from Kamasi Washington, Damon Albarn, Rachel Zeffira, Peter Gabriel, Owen Pallett, and more. Check out the tracklist below.

Track list:

01 “Intro”

02 “Close But Not Quite” (feat. Sampha)

03 “She Said” (feat. Obongjayar & Kamasi Washington)

04 “Wet Looking Road” (feat. Giggs)

05 “Mountains Of Gold” (feat. Sampha, Ibeyi, Wiki and Kamasi Washington)

06 “Show Love” (feat. Syd & Sampha)

07 “Echoes In The Bone – Interlude” (feat. Rachel Zeffira)

08 “Bloodshot Red Eyes” (feat. Infinite & Green Gartside)

09 “Cane” (feat. Ibeyi)

10 “Purify – Interlude” (feat. Infinite & Peter Gabriel)

11 “Be My Friend” (feat. Infinite)

12 “Everything Is Recorded” (feat. Sampha and Owen Pallett)

Everything Is Recorded is out 2/16 via XL Recordings