August Greene – “Optimistic” (Feat. Brandy)

Renowned hip-hop artist and actor Common, drummer Karriem Riggins, and pianist Robert Glasper are set to release their first album under the moniker August Greene in March. For its lead single, the trio brought on the heart of ’90s pop-R&B, Brandy, to cover Sounds Of Blackness’ 1991 track “Optimistic.” The song is typically carried by a full choir, but Brandy’s familiar harmonies flow over Glasper’s ryhthmic piano and Riggins’ swift drumming to give it an updated sound and exuberance. Listen below.

August Greene is out 3/9 via Amazon Music Exclusive.