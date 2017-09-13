Common Becomes The First Rapper To Win An Emmy, Grammy, And Oscar

This past weekend, Common accomplished an unprecedented feat when he notched an Emmy for his socially conscious track “Letter to the Free.” After clinching his award for outstanding original music and lyrics (from Ava DuVernay’s 13th documentary), Common became the first rapper to ever win an Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar.

“I want to thank God first and foremost,” Common said to Deadline. “Any time I get a chance to work with Ava DuVernay it leads to something positive, something strong.”

Common’s historic run began when he won a Grammy for his 2002 collaboration with Erykah Badu titled, “Love of My Life.” Then, Common veered into Oscar territory when he sealed a trophy for “Glory” with John Legend in 2015. His latest win this past weekend at the Emmys makes him a step closer to completing the grand-slam of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

If he pulls away with a Tony Award, that would make him the 13th entertainer to do achieve the EGOT.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.