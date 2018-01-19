(Sandy) Alex G – “Fay”

Last year prolific lo-fi luminary (Sandy) Alex G leapt into a new echelon of fame, fidelity, and (arguably) overall quality with Rocket, his second album for Domino (DSU forever, though). Today he’s back with “Fay,” a melancholy indie-rock ballad that floats casually through Pavement space while exploring the sort of tweaked sonic abstractions littered across his back catalog. It’s absolutely gorgeous, so listen up.

No word as to whether “Fay” is part of a larger project; we’re just glad it exists. Read our interview with Mr. Giannascoli here.