Great Grandpa – “Teen Challenge” Video

Last year, Great Grandpa released their debut album, Plastic Cough, and today the Seattle band has shared a video for its opening track, “Teen Challenge.” It was directed by Hugh Sherman Donkin and it’s a meta behind-the-scenes look at a music video shoot gone wrong, with the band haphazardly playing out different scenarios that never seem to be up to snuff, at least according to the stripe-clad director. It ends in mayhem. Watch below.

Plastic Cough is out now via Double Double Whammy. The band are going on tour soon with Diet Cig and the Spook School.