Unknown Mortal Orchestra Tease New Album Sex & Food

Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s last album was 2015’s Multi-Love, and it looks like the Ruban Nielson-led psych-rock project is getting ready to release a new one later this year. Nielson posted a teaser for it on his Instagram last week, and now (via Reddit) Uncut magazine included some details on it in their publication. It’s apparently called Sex & Food, and the description says it “channel[s] Prince and Scritti Politti.” No word on a release date just yet, though. Check out a teaser for the LP below.

A post shared by UMO (@unknownmortalorchestra) on Jan 19, 2018 at 9:28am PST