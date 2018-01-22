Stream Long Neck Will This Do?

Recent Band To Watch honoree Long Neck’s new album is about picking yourself up after great loss, and the singles we’ve heard from it — “Mine/Yours,” “Elizabeth,” and “10,000 Year Old Woman” — have all reflected on the finality of life with a heavy sigh and a lot of heart. Those only scratch the surface of Will This Do?‘s impressive arsenal of songs and, from the queasily churning “Ashes” to the breathless familial tracing of “Love Letters,” Lily Mastrodimos’ first full-band release is full of impactful songs that stick with you. My favorite of the bunch is perhaps “Matriarch,” a tenderly teased-out ballad that’s based around the last conversations Mastrodimos had with her grandmother before she died. “You summoned flowers from the ground/ Said ‘Don’t let bastards get you down,'” she sings, a source of advice and strength from beyond that takes hold and doesn’t let go. Listen to the full album via Noisey below.

Will This Do? is out 1/26 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.