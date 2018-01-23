Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “American Guilt”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have a new album, Sex & Food, on the way — it’s their first since 2015’s Multi-love — and today they’ve shared the first track from that upcoming project. It’s called “American Guilt.” UMO have also just announced an expansive worldwide tour. Listen to the new track and check out the tour dates below.

Tour dates:

04/22 Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street *

04/23 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

04/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

04/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

04/27 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/30 Boston, MA @ Royale *

05/01 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

05/02 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/03 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

05/04 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

05/07 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *

05/08 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

05/09 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

05/10 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

05/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

05/12 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s *

05/18 Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich *

05/19 Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus *

05/20 Heidelberg, Germany @ Karlstorbahnhof *

05/21 Düsseldorf, Germany @ zakk *

05/22 Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique *

05/24 London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse *

05/25 Bristol, United Kingdom @ SWX *

05/26 Manchester, United Kingdom @ Strange Waves

05/27 Leeds, United Kingdom @ World Island

05/28 Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *

06/10 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/06 Richmond, VA @ The National #

07/07 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

07/08 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

07/09 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

07/11 New Orleans, LA @ Republic #

07/12 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

07/13 Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ #

07/14 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

07/16 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

07/17 Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre ^

07/18 Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock

07/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

* w/ Makeness

# w/ Shamir

^ w/ Sylvan Esso, Shamir

Sex & Food is out later this year.