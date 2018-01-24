Camp Cope – “How To Socialise & Make Friends”

Last fall, Camp Cope released “The Opener” as a pre-cursor to the Australian trio’s sophomore album, How To Socialise & Make Friends, and today they’ve shared the title track from the LP. The way Georgia Maq builds a narrative through snapshots and intimations is really something to behold, and nowhere is that strength more apparent than on this song. From what I can gather, it’s about a relationship with an older person where the power dynamics are most definitely fucked — “Maybe I’ll tell everyone I cried while you sleep next to your wife for the rest of your life,” she sings at one point — but the particulars are besides the point. It’s really all about getting out from under a crushing weight, and Maq’s recurrent imagery of riding around dark suburban streets careening on her bicycle is supremely freeing. “I can see myself living without you,” she sings, that can becoming clearer and more defined the more she repeats it. “I can see myself living without you and being fine for the rest of my life/ It’s just be on my bike, yeah, and I wave to you as I ride by.” It’s a scorcher of a song, and you can listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “The Opener”

02 “How To Socialise & Make Friends”

03 “The Face Of God”

04 “Anna”

05 “Sagan-Indiana”

06 “The Omen”

07 “Animal And Real”

08 “UFO Lighter”

09 “I’ve Got You”

How To Socialise & Make Friends is out 3/2 via Run For Cover.