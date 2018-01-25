The Field – “Staircase”

This morning, just as his fellow minimal techno innovator and Kompakt Records veteran DJ Koze announced a new album, Axel Willner, the Swedish producer better known to most of us as the Field, has shared a new track. The burbling, luxuriant eight-minute jam “Staircase” is part of Adult Swim’s expansive and ambitious Singles series, and unless I’m forgetting something, it’s the first thing we’ve heard from Willner since his 2016 album The Follower. Bliss out with it below.

You can keep up with the Adult Swim Singles program here.