Jay Som – “O.K., Meet Me Underwater”

Jay Som released her breakout album last year to critical acclaim. Everybody Works was a testament to her soft-spoken grit and captivating authenticity, a refreshing voice for the indie-pop genre. Earlier this month, the Oakland-based Artist To Watch shared the title track for her new 7″, comprising two songs that didn’t make it onto her last album. The full 7″ is out today with the release of its B-side, “O.K., Meet Me Underwater.” Melina Duterte’s airy vocals layer atop jangly arpeggios creating a kind of pleasant unease, like you’re underwater. Duterte explains her motivation behind the song: “I wrote ‘O.K., Meet Me Underwater’ entirely around one of my favorite drum grooves — there’s just something so funky and special about that beat. The general theme of the song is about the pain and acceptance of change within interpersonal relationships.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/15 Seattle, WA @ Neumos #%

02/16 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret #%

02/17 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom, Sabertooth Micro Fest

02/19 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project #%

02/21 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz #%

02/22 San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area Art & Technology Theater, Noise Pop #%

02/23 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s #%

02/24 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #%

06/15 Dublin, Ireland @ Donnybrook Stadium $

# w/ Japanese Breakfast

% w/ Hand Habits

$ w/ The National

