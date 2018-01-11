Jay Som – “Pirouette”

Last year, Jay Som put out one of the best albums of the year — her proper debut, Everybody Works — and she’s starting off 2018 by releasing two tracks that were written and recorded around the same time but didn’t make it onto the album. “Both of these tracks were made during the spring of 2016 – the first demo stages for Everybody Works,” Melina Duterte explains in a statement. “They were fun to write and record but felt out of place on the track​ ​list during the finalization of the album. These tracks remain close to my heart and I’m really grateful they’re finally out in the world.” The two songs, “Pirouette” and “O.K., Meet Me Underwater,” will be released on a 7″ at the end of the month, and you can hear “Pirouette” right now. It’s a jam. Check it out below.

Tour dates:

01/18-21 Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic

02/15 Seattle, WA @ Neumos #%

02/16 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret #%

02/17 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom, Sabertooth Micro Fest

02/19 Reno, NV @ The Holland Project #%

02/21 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz #%

02/22 San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area Art & Technology Theater, Noise Pop #%

02/23 Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s #%

02/24 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #%

06/15 Dublin, Ireland @ Donnybrook Stadium $

# w/ Japanese Breakfast

% w/ Hand Habits

$ w/ The National

The “Pirouette” 7″ is out 1/26 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.