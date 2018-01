Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris took the Grammys stage tonight to honor the late Tom Petty, who died in 2017. The duo covered Petty’s 1994 song “Wildflowers” on acoustic guitar and shared vocal duties. Stapleton’s From A Room: Volume 1 won Best Country Album earlier in the night. The duo paid tribute to Petty after a montage of images honoring musicians and music industry figures who passed over the past year played on a screen. Watch the performance and footage from the montage below.