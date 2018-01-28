Grammys 2018: Winners List & Comment Party

Welcome to Stereogum’s Grammy day party central. In this post we’ll be collecting a running list of winners from today’s 60th annual Grammy Awards, beginning with the Premiere Ceremony from 3-6PM EST and continuing into the official broadcast live from Madison Square Garden starting at 7:30PM. We’ll also be hosting a conversation all day in the comments section, where your best insights and/or memes are welcome. Will this finally be Kendrick Lamar’s year? Will beloved woke ally Justin Timberlake be there to voice support for the #MeToo movement? Who’ll claim victory in the fascinating Best New Artist race? (And can it please be SZA?) We’ll know it all by the end of Music’s Biggest Night™. Until then we’ll be here experiencing it together, hoping it doesn’t suck too bad. Join us!

UPDATE: The final results are in. It was a huge night for Bruno Mars, who took home Album, Record, and Song Of The Year plus three other trophies. Alessia Cara seized Best New Artist; her competitor in that category, SZA, left without a single award despite five nominations. Although Jay-Z was the most nominated artist, he went home empty-handed, too. Lorde, denied the chance to perform her own music despite an Album Of The Year nomination, also did not win anything.

Kendrick Lamar was once again shut out in the general field categories (i.e. the big four) but claimed four awards including Best Rap Album and Best Music Video. Indie-rock veterans the War On Drugs, the National, Aimee Mann, and LCD Soundsystem took home their first Grammys for, respectively, Best Rock Album, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Folk Album, and Best Dance Recording. Father John Misty split the Best Recording Package award with Magín Díaz. Other winners included Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, Dave Chappelle, the Weeknd, Childish Gambino, Mastodon, Jason Isbell, Justin Hurwitz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Greg Kurstin, and the late Leonard Cohen. Read on for a list of winners by category.

Album Of The Year

Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”

Jay-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Lorde – Melodrama

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Record Of The Year

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Feat. Justin Bieber)

Jay-Z “The Story Of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Song Of The Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Feat. Justin Bieber)

Jay-Z “4:44″

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Logic – “1-800-273-8255″ (Feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Rap Album

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Pop Solo Performance

Kelly Clarkson – “Love So Soft”

Kesha – “Praying”

Lady Gaga – “Million Reasons”

Pink – “What About Us”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Prblms” — 6lack

“Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas – Dave Chappelle

Cinco – Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld – Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust – Sarah Silverman

What Now? – Kevin Hart

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“Chase Me” — Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Sassy” — Rapsody

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44″ — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6lack — 6lack

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

“All The Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now – Arcade Fire

Humanz – Gorillaz

American Dream – LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy – Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast – The National

Best Rock Album

Emperor of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…to Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go to War” — Nothing More

Best Folk Album

Mental Illness — Aimee Mann

Semper Femina — Laura Marling

The Queen Of Hearts — Offa Rex

You Don’t Own Me Anymore — The Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Best Traditional Blues Album

Migration Blues — Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Roll And Tumble — R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train — Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine on Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brand New Day — The Mavericks

Best American Roots Song

“Cumberland Gap” — David Rawlings

“I Wish You Well” — The Mavericks

“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

“It Ain’t Over Yet” — Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

“My Only True Friend” –Gregg Allman

Best New Age Album

Reflection — Brian Eno

SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie

Dancing on Water — Peter Kater

Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro

Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (‘Fifty Shades Darker’)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer

Game Of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Baby Driver — (Various Artists)

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — (Various Artists)

Hidden Figures: The Album — (Various Artists)

La La Land — (Various Artists)

Moana: The Songs — (Various Artists)

Best Musical Theater Album

Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Spoken Word Album

Astrophysics For People In A Hurry – Neil Degrasse Tyson

Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen

Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter – Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) – Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo

The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher

Best Recording Package

El Orisha De La Rosa — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)

Mura Masa — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

Sleep Well Beast — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

Solid State — Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Every Where Is Some Where — Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)

Is This The Life We Really Want? — Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)

Natural Conclusion — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)

No Shape — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

24K Magic — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

Best Music Video

“Up All Night” – Beck (Dir. CANADA)

“Makeba” – Jain (Dir. Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel)

“The Story Of O.J.” – Jay-Z (Dir. Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek)

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (Dir. Dave Meyers & The Little Homies)

“1-800-273-8255″ – Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid (Dir. Andy Hines)

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration – Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk

Mura Masa – Mura Masa

A Moment Apart – Odesza

What Now – Sylvan Esso

Best Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” – Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola” – Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” – Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

“Tonite” – LCD Soundsystem

“Line Of Sight” – Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair