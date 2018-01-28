Grammys 2018: Winners List & Comment Party

Welcome to Stereogum’s Grammy day party central. In this post we’ll be collecting a running list of winners from today’s 60th annual Grammy Awards, beginning with the Premiere Ceremony from 3-6PM EST and continuing into the official broadcast live from Madison Square Garden starting at 7:30PM. We’ll also be hosting a conversation all day in the comments section, where your best insights and/or memes are welcome. Will this finally be Kendrick Lamar’s year? Will beloved woke ally Justin Timberlake be there to voice support for the #MeToo movement? Who’ll claim victory in the fascinating Best New Artist race? (And can it please be SZA?) We’ll know it all by the end of Music’s Biggest Night™. Until then we’ll be here experiencing it together, hoping it doesn’t suck too bad. Join us!
UPDATE: The final results are in. It was a huge night for Bruno Mars, who took home Album, Record, and Song Of The Year plus three other trophies. Alessia Cara seized Best New Artist; her competitor in that category, SZA, left without a single award despite five nominations. Although Jay-Z was the most nominated artist, he went home empty-handed, too. Lorde, denied the chance to perform her own music despite an Album Of The Year nomination, also did not win anything.
Kendrick Lamar was once again shut out in the general field categories (i.e. the big four) but claimed four awards including Best Rap Album and Best Music Video. Indie-rock veterans the War On Drugs, the National, Aimee Mann, and LCD Soundsystem took home their first Grammys for, respectively, Best Rock Album, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Folk Album, and Best Dance Recording. Father John Misty split the Best Recording Package award with Magín Díaz. Other winners included Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, Dave Chappelle, the Weeknd, Childish Gambino, Mastodon, Jason Isbell, Justin Hurwitz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Greg Kurstin, and the late Leonard Cohen. Read on for a list of winners by category.
Album Of The Year
Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”
Jay-Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Lorde – Melodrama
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Record Of The Year
Childish Gambino – “Redbone”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Feat. Justin Bieber)
Jay-Z “The Story Of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Song Of The Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Feat. Justin Bieber)
Jay-Z “4:44″
Julia Michaels – “Issues”
Logic – “1-800-273-8255″ (Feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Rap Album
4:44 — Jay-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator
Best Pop Solo Performance
Kelly Clarkson – “Love So Soft”
Kesha – “Praying”
Lady Gaga – “Million Reasons”
Pink – “What About Us”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Prblms” — 6lack
“Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé
“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
“Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Best Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas – Dave Chappelle
Cinco – Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld – Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust – Sarah Silverman
What Now? – Kevin Hart
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Losing You” — Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Best Rap Song
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“Chase Me” — Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Sassy” — Rapsody
“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z
Best Rap Performance
“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44″ — Jay-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best R&B Album
Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6lack — 6lack
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
Ctrl — SZA
Starboy — The Weeknd
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|
“All The Way” — Ledisi
“Still” — Mali Music
Best R&B Performance
“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“The Weekend” — SZA
Best Alternative Music Album
Everything Now – Arcade Fire
Humanz – Gorillaz
American Dream – LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy – Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast – The National
Best Rock Album
Emperor of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…to Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs
Best Rock Song
“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Best Metal Performance
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Best Rock Performance
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go to War” — Nothing More
Best Folk Album
Mental Illness — Aimee Mann
Semper Femina — Laura Marling
The Queen Of Hearts — Offa Rex
You Don’t Own Me Anymore — The Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple — Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Best Traditional Blues Album
Migration Blues — Eric Bibb
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Roll And Tumble — R.L. Boyce
Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train — Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones
Best Americana Album
Southern Blood — Gregg Allman
Shine on Rainy Day — Brent Cobb
Beast Epic — Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brand New Day — The Mavericks
Best American Roots Song
“Cumberland Gap” — David Rawlings
“I Wish You Well” — The Mavericks
“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
“It Ain’t Over Yet” — Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
“My Only True Friend” –Gregg Allman
Best New Age Album
Reflection — Brian Eno
SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie
Dancing on Water — Peter Kater
Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro
Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (‘Fifty Shades Darker’)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)
“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer
Game Of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Baby Driver — (Various Artists)
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — (Various Artists)
Hidden Figures: The Album — (Various Artists)
La La Land — (Various Artists)
Moana: The Songs — (Various Artists)
Best Musical Theater Album
Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Spoken Word Album
Astrophysics For People In A Hurry – Neil Degrasse Tyson
Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen
Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter – Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) – Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo
The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher
Best Recording Package
El Orisha De La Rosa — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)
Mura Masa — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
Sleep Well Beast — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)
Solid State — Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Every Where Is Some Where — Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)
Is This The Life We Really Want? — Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)
Natural Conclusion — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)
No Shape — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)
24K Magic — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)
Best Music Video
“Up All Night” – Beck (Dir. CANADA)
“Makeba” – Jain (Dir. Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel)
“The Story Of O.J.” – Jay-Z (Dir. Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek)
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (Dir. Dave Meyers & The Little Homies)
“1-800-273-8255″ – Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid (Dir. Andy Hines)
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Migration – Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk
Mura Masa – Mura Masa
A Moment Apart – Odesza
What Now – Sylvan Esso
Best Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” – Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
“Cola” – Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” – Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
“Tonite” – LCD Soundsystem
“Line Of Sight” – Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair