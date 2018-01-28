Grammys 2018: Alessia Cara Wins Best New Artist

Alessia Cara has been crowned the Best New Artist at tonight’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. They beat out a field that included Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels, and SZA. Her debut album, Know-It-All, came out in 2015 and was supported by the lead single “Here.” She also features on Logic’s “1-800-273-8255.”

Read our Q&A with Alessia Cara.

UPDATE: It looks like TDE president Punch isn’t happy about SZA’s snub. (She was nominated for five Grammys, but didn’t win any of them.)