Grammys 2018: Bruno Mars Wins Album Of The Year

Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic has won the Album Of The Year award at tonight’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. It beat out Childish Gambino’s “Awaken My Love!, Jay-Z’s 4:44, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., and Lorde’s Melodrama.

It was a huge night for Mars, who also took home Record and Song Of The Year plus three other trophies (he won in every category in which he was nominated). Alessia Cara seized Best New Artist; her competitor in that category, SZA, left without a single award despite five nominations. And although Jay-Z was the most nominated artist, he went home empty-handed, too. Lorde, denied the chance to perform her own music despite an Album Of The Year nomination, also did not win anything.

Kendrick Lamar was once again shut out in the general field categories (i.e. the big four) but claimed four awards including Best Rap Album and Best Music Video. Indie-rock veterans the War On Drugs, the National, Aimee Mann, and LCD Soundsystem took home their first Grammys for, respectively, Best Rock Album, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Folk Album, and Best Dance Recording. Father John Misty split the Best Recording Package award with Magín Díaz. Other winners included Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, Dave Chappelle, the Weeknd, Childish Gambino, Mastodon, Jason Isbell, Justin Hurwitz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Greg Kurstin, and the late Leonard Cohen. Click here for a list of winners by category.